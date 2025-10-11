Pittsburgh Riverhounds head coach placed on administrative leave

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Riverhounds have announced that the team’s head coach has been placed on administrative leave.

On Friday, the team said coach Bob Lilley had been put on leave. Assistant Coach Rob Vincent will take over as acting head coach for the time being.

The team said these changes are active immediately.

It is not clear why Lilley was placed on leave and Riverhounds have said they will not be providing further comment at this time.

Lilley was named head coach in 2017. He holds an all-time record of 405-195-189. The Riverhounds website said he has more wins than any other active coach in the U.S. at the professional club level.

