Pittsburgh Riverhounds hire former Duquesne University assistant coach

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Riverhounds have added a new assistant coach to their staff.

Adam Mitchell, 34, is joining the Riverhounds, the team announced on Tuesday.

Mitchell spent seven seasons as an assistant coach at Duquesne University, working alongside head coach Chase Brooks. He helped the Dukes advance to the Atlantic 10 Championship Final in 2021, hosted A-10 Tournament matches for the first time in 2022 and spent eight weeks in the Division I national rankings to end an 18-year drought without a Top 25 appearance, the Riverhounds said.

“Adam is an intelligent, enthusiastic and tireless coach who we are delighted to have on board. He has hit the ground running since his arrival, and I am looking forward to the season ahead with him on our staff,” Riverhounds head coach Rob Vincent said.

Mitchell expressed excitement about the new opportunity.

“I’m grateful to Dan and Rob for giving me the opportunity to join the Riverhounds. I look forward to coming in, working with the players and helping the organization,” Mitchell said.

The new assistant coach was originally from Brighton, England. He moved to the United States to attend Ashland University before heading to Notre Dame College in Ohio, where he helped lead the Falcons to the NCAA Division II Tournament twice.

Mitchell coached at Lourdes University and Tiffin University before coming to Duquesne. He has a degree in organizational leadership.

Adam Mitchell Adam Mitchell (Pittsburgh Riverhounds/Pittsburgh Riverhounds)

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group