Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC releases its 2026 promotions schedule

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC released its 2026 promotions schedule, featuring a series of giveaways and theme nights following the team’s 2025 USL Championship title.

The schedule includes celebrations for the recent league championship and the return of popular events like $1 Beer Nights. The announcements come as the team prepares for its first season as defending champions.

The season kicks off at home on March 28 against Sporting Jacksonville for Championship Celebration Night. During the match, the team will unveil its 2025 championship banner and distribute replica banners to fans. The evening will also feature the first of three Firework Frenzy events.

Several commemorative items are scheduled for distribution throughout the summer. Fans can receive a Replica Championship Ring on May 2 and a collectible “Hype Train” on Aug. 8. On July 18, the team will give away bobbleheads of the mascot, AMO, during a match against Louisville City FC.

The schedule includes six $1 Beer Nights, featuring I.C. Light specials until kickoff. The first is set for College Night on April 18 against Detroit City FC, with subsequent dates on April 25, June 13, July 11 and July 25. The final beer discount night is Sept. 12, which includes a beer stein giveaway.

New theme nights for the 2026 season include Peanuts Night on Aug. 15 and Austin Powers Night on May 2. The schedule also features The Odyssey Night on July 25 and a July 4 match for America 250 Night. Returning favorites include Military Appreciation Night on Sept. 12 and Hispanic Heritage Night on Oct. 10.

The season finale on Oct. 24 against Birmingham Legion FC will serve as Fan Appreciation Night. The featured giveaway for that match is a Riverhounds fold-up “parking chair” intended for winter use.

Single-game tickets for the 2026 season go on sale Wednesday, Feb. 18. Season tickets and multi-game plans are currently available for purchase.

