Pittsburgh women’s soccer team unveils name, logo

PITTSBURGH — The new women’s soccer team coming to Pittsburgh next year officially has a name and logo.

The Pittsburgh Riveters will play in the USL W League while repping the Steel City’s iconic black and yellow trademark.

The name was chosen after a community-wide “Name the Team” poll. The Riveters had the clear majority out of all of the fan-submitted options, receiving 53% of nearly 10,000 votes.

The logo incorporates the iconic image of Rosie the Riveter, which first gained recognition in a 1943 poster with the slogan, “We Can Do It.” The poster was created by Pittsburgh-area native J. Howard Miller, the team said.

“Rosie the Riveter is more than just an image from our past, she’s a symbol of what we believe in as an organization,” said Jeff Garner, President of Pittsburgh Riveters SC and Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC. “The resilience, unity, and courage she represents are the same traits we want our players and fans to embrace as we embark on this new chapter for Pittsburgh sports. This team is not only honoring history but also creating its own path for future generations.”

“We’re already hard at work building the inaugural Riveters’ team and are very excited about the level of talent we’ll be able to showcase on the field next summer,” said Dan Visser, Sporting Director of the Riveters and Riverhounds. “We’re confident this special group of women will not only give fans something to cheer about, but also inspire the next generation of young girls in Western Pennsylvania and beyond.”

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group