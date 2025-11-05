Pittsburgh road, trail to close until late January as part of Commercial Street Bridge Replacement

PITTSBURGH — A road and trail will be closed until late January as part of the continuing Commercial Street Bridge Replacement project in Pittsburgh.

Beginning around 7 a.m. on Nov. 17, Commercial Street/Forward Avenue will close to traffic between Whipple Street and Summerset Drive, PennDOT says. The closure is expected to last until Jan. 30.

At the same time, Nine Mile Run Trail will be closed to all bicycle and pedestrian traffic between the Nine Mile Run parking lot on the Swisshelm Park side and the Frick Park Commercial Street Parking lot on the Squirrel Hill side.

Here are PennDOT’s posted detours:

From Commercial Street on the Swisshelm Park side

From Commercial Street, turn onto Whipple Street

Turn left onto Monongahela Avenue

Turn left onto S Braddock Avenue

Turn left onto Forbes Avenue

Turn left onto Beechwood Boulevard

Continue to Forward Avenue

End Detour

From Forward Avenue on the Squirrel Hill side

Same detour in the opposite direction

The beginning of the closure is weather-dependent.

Work is part of the $95 million I-376 Commercial Street Bridge Replacement project between the Edgewood/Swissvale (Exit 77) interchange in Swissvale Borough and the Squirrel Hill Tunnel.

The project is set to conclude in the summer of 2027.

