Pittsburgh skyscrapers showcase rich American history, splendor

PITTSBURGH — As we approach America’s 250th birthday, Channel 11 is highlighting Pittsburgh’s rich architectural history.

“Pittsburgh has one of the best collections of old skyscrapers,” said Mark Houser, an expert in the area.

Houser is an author, speaker, and founder of “Skyscraper Stories.” He offers tours showcasing some of the city’s most iconic structures.

A Channel 11 crew met Houser at the Koppers Building in Downtown Pittsburgh, which was at one time the tallest building in the city.

It was eventually surpassed by the Gulf Building. Both were commissioned by Andrew Mellon, and are classified as art deco skyscrapers, a style popular in the 1920s.

“Prior to that, around the turn of the century, the style was known as Beaux-Arts, which is a term French for fine arts, because that style came out of the School of Fine Arts in Paris,” Houser said.

Many of Pittsburgh’s skyscrapers were developed by prestigious architects of the time.

Beax-Arts was pioneered by the famous Daniel Burnham, of Chicago, who was responsible for the Pennsylvanian and Frick buildings.

“He did more buildings here in Pittsburgh than any other city outside Chicago, which just talks about how wealthy and powerful our steel barons were, that they could order up all of these skyscrapers,” Houser said.

Numerous skyscrapers in Pittsburgh and beyond will be lit up in red, white and blue for the nation’s 250th birthday.

The effort is part of a campaign led by the National Flag Foundation, which is headquartered at the Koppers Building.

Houser has taken thousands of people through the iconic structure for his tours. If you’d like to attend one, visit SkyscraperStories.com for more information.

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