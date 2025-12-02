Pittsburgh soul food restaurant closing after over 10 years of business

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh soul food restaurant is closing.

Chef Carleen and the Carmi Express Family announced on Facebook that the Carmi Soul Food Restaurant on the North Side will be closing next Friday after 13 years of business.

“This decision comes with deep reflection, gratitude, and a heavy heart. Carmi has always been more than a restaurant — it has been a place of family, comfort, celebration, and community. From our original dining room full of laughter and live jazz to the takeout kitchen that kept the soul-food heartbeat alive on the North Side, we have been blessed by every customer who walked through our doors, every catered event we touched, and every life we connected with along the way," the post said.

The owners said they plan to continue operating through catering, private events and pop-ups.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group