Pittsburgh Steeler Cam Heyward shares meal with veterans

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh Steelers star hosted a meal for veterans.

Tackle Cam Heyward held a lunch at Acrisure Stadium on Tuesday.

Around 20 veterans and their guests joined him in the press box at around 1 p.m.

While the attendants were excited to meet the athlete, he said he was even more excited to spend time with them.

“Well, I’m more excited to meet them than they are to meet me,” Heyward said. “I can tell some of my old stories but they won’t really be [anywhere near] what their stories are.”

If they were entered into a sweepstakes competition, the veterans were chosen to attend the lunch. They also received signed mini helmets.

