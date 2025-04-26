Pittsburgh Steelers draft quarterback Will Howard

GREEN BAY — The Pittsburgh Steelers have drafted a new quarterback.

Will Howard is the newest member of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

With the 185th pick in the 2025 #NFLDraft, we select QB Will Howard. pic.twitter.com/tl0HQ3BaL6 — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 26, 2025

He was drafted in the sixth round as the 185th pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Howard helped lead the Ohio State Buckeyes to a College Football Championship.

According to our partners at SteelersNOW.com, he threw for 4,010 yards, 35 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in that time. He also rushed for 226 yards.

