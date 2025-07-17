Local

Pittsburgh Steelers give T.J. Watt $123 million contract extension, reports say

By WPXI.com News Staff
Pittsburgh Steelers give T.J. Watt $123 million contract extension, reports say The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed T.J. Watt to a $123 million contract extension, reports say.(Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)
By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed T.J. Watt to a $123 million contract extension, reports say.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Watt is now the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

He is fully guaranteed $108 million upon signing.

Each year, he will receive $41 million per year on average.

Channel 11’s Jenna Harner is breaking down what we know about the deal so far. Tune in to Channel 11 News at 5 p.m. for the latest on the deal.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

 

TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read