Pittsburgh Steelers give T.J. Watt $123 million contract extension, reports say

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed T.J. Watt to a $123 million contract extension, reports say.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Watt is now the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

He is fully guaranteed $108 million upon signing.

Each year, he will receive $41 million per year on average.

