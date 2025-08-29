Pittsburgh Steelers present full week of events, activities to inaugurate new season

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers have announced several big events leading up to the kickoff of the new season, which starts season starts Sept. 7 on the road against the New York Jets.

The Steelers have organized a series of activities leading up to the season opener, including the 2025 Kickoff and Rib Festival, a 5K Run and Walk and various giveaways and pop-up events.

“The start of the Steelers regular season is always an exciting time for Steelers Nation,” said Ryan Huzjak, senior vice president of business operations for the Pittsburgh Steelers. “As fans ready for the return of football traditions and the Steelers gameday atmosphere, we’re thrilled to present a full week of activities designed to channel that energy and build anticipation for the season ahead.”

The 2025 Kickoff and Rib Festival, which runs until Monday at Acrisure Stadium, features nationally recognized rib vendors, free concerts and family-friendly activities. Admission is free, with food and drink available for purchase.

>>> Kickoff and Rib Fest at Acrisure Stadium continues for second day <<<

The 37th Annual Run and Walk 5K will take place on Monday, offering both in-person and virtual participation. The event supports the Art Rooney Scholarship Fund and the Chuck Noll Foundation, with registrants eligible for prizes including a trip to the Steelers home opener.

On Sept. 2, the Steelers will host a Social Media Day of Giveaways, offering fans chances to win exclusive prizes such as game tickets and autographed items.

Student Rush Campus Coffee Pop-Ups will occur on Sept. 2 and 3 at the University of Pittsburgh and Duquesne University, providing students with free coffee, giveaways, and the opportunity to join the Steelers Student Rush program.

A Steelers Kickoff Pop-Up Bar will be open from Sept. 5-7 at the Omni William Penn Hotel, offering themed food and drinks and streaming the season opener on Sept. 7.

The Steelers will also have an activation at the Pittsburgh Irish Festival on Sept. 6, featuring activities like a 40-yard dash and quarterback toss. A Road Warriors Rally will be held in Hoboken, N.J., on Sept. 6, featuring a live broadcast and an appearance by Steelers legend Alan Faneca.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group