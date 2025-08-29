Kickoff and Rib Fest at Acrisure Stadium continues for second day

PITTSBURGH — Friday is the second day foodies and football fans can enjoy the annual Kickoff and Rib Festival.

Presented by I.C. Light, the festival starts at noon at Acrisure Stadium and runs through Monday.

There’s live music all weekend, and on Friday only, Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren will sign autographs at the PA Pork Council booth.

Multiple nationally recognized rib vendors are taking part in the festival. There’s even a contest with a championship belt on the line.

Returning this year are cooks from Pigfoot Barbecue.

“We are not local. We are from south of Cleveland, but we have won over 350 awards, and we have won here twice, so it’s always an honor to come back and try to reclaim our title,” said Pigfoot Barbecue’s Kevin Gift.

