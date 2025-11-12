Pittsburgh Steelers set to host WPIAL Championship at Acrisure Stadium

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to host the Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League Championship games at Acrisure Stadium on Nov. 22, continuing a cherished tradition of high school football in the region.

The games will feature appearances by Steelers personalities, enhancing the excitement for fans.

“Football is in our blood here in Western Pennsylvania, and there is perhaps no greater symbol of that than the incredible tradition of the WPIAL,” said Dan Rooney, vice president of business development and strategy for the Steelers.

The championship games will kick off with Class 1A at 11 a.m., followed by Class 2A at 2 p.m., Class 3A at 5 p.m. and concluding with Class 5A at 8 p.m.

Fans can purchase tickets through Ticketmaster.com, and a single ticket grants access to all four games. Children aged five and under are admitted free with a ticketed adult.

The Class 4A and 6A WPIAL Championship games will take place earlier, on Nov. 15, at Pine-Richland High School.

Dan Rooney emphasized the Steelers’ commitment to supporting youth and high school football across western Pennsylvania, highlighting initiatives such as the spring girls’ flag football league and the Steelers High School Showcase Game of the Week.

The WPIAL Championships are a celebration of the players, coaches and communities that contribute to the rich football legacy in western Pennsylvania, a region known for producing over 150 NFL players, including more than 20 Hall of Famers.

