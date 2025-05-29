Pittsburgh Steelers veterans, rookies come together for 2025 OTAs

PITTSBURGH — The weather has felt more like October than May, but the Pittsburgh Steelers have made the most of Mother Nature during Organized Team Activities.

The week of voluntary sessions does not always see tremendous attendance, but there was a noticeable veteran presence at practice. Many of them say there’s a lot of value in being there for mentorship and to shake the offseason rust.

“We’ve got a lot of new stuff that we’re doing, a lot people in different places, a lot of new schemes. So, it’s definitely exciting to be here right now,” said Patrick Queen.

One of the new faces is cornerback Darius Slay. He is entering his 13th season but says he still sees OTAs as an opportunity to get back to fundamentals and learn more about his new teammates. That includes establishing his role as a mentor to younger ones, like Joey Porter Jr and Beanie Bishop.

“Everybody has different stories, different mindsets. I just try to be an open book. Just absorb what they’re talking about and give them information on what I’ve been through or how I got to this point. And they ask questions. That’s the great thing about them,” said Slay.

Slay said his new relationships are progressing quickly. Some of the younger players are planning to join him in Houston for workouts this summer.

While guys like Slay and Cam Heyward are natural leaders for the team, others like Alex Highsmith are growing into more prominent leadership roles.

“Just to really influence young guys and show them the way of what it takes. When I got here as a rookie, I had TJ and Bud and Cam, having veterans like that in my room really helped me to progress in my career. I just want to do what I can to help the young guys progress in their careers as well,” said Highsmith.

Multiple players confirm that T.J. Watt was not at practice this week. He is due for a new contract. Highsmith said he knows Watt wants to be there and believes a new deal will happen for his counterpart.

©2025 Cox Media Group