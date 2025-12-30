Pittsburgh Steelers work to lock in for high-stakes game against Ravens on Sunday night

The Steelers’ season comes down to Sunday night.

A Week 18 showdown against the Ravens for the division title and a playoff berth.

The Steelers are welcoming the challenge that comes with this high-stakes matchup.

In the locker room after Sunday’s loss, you could sense the frustration from the players.

That shifted to a locked-in focus on Monday.

Make no mistake; the players recognize their season is on the line

Multiple players said moments like these are why they play the game.

There was also a noticeable calm among the players as they reiterated that they still control their own destiny.

This game could also very well be Aaron Rodgers’ last.

Pat Freiermuth put things simply, saying they have to do whatever it takes on Sunday night.

“It’s all about Baltimore. I think everyone in the locker room is ready to get past what we put on display on Sunday and be able to go into Sunday Night Football and be able to execute and win,” Freiermuth said.

Something else we’ll be keeping a very close eye on this week is the status of Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

John Harbaugh told reporters on Monday that Jackson’s status is to be determined.

They’ll know a lot more on Wednesday and if Lamar is ready to go, he’s playing.

