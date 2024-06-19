Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra performing soul music shows this weekend

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra is performing “Let’s Groove Tonight: Motown & The Philly Sound” this weekend at Heinz Hall.

Pittsburghers are invited to beat the heat with the symphony on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The performance will celebrate classic songs by The Spinners, The Stylistics, The Temptations, Marvin Gaye, Lou Rawls, Diana Ross, Gamble & Huff and Percy Sledge.

Performances are on Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

