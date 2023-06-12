LIVE UPDATES: Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting Trial Day 9

PITTSBURGH — After a planned break on Friday, day nine of the trial against Robert Bowers, the man accused of shooting and killing 11 worshippers at a Squirrel Hill synagogue, continues today with more witnesses taking the stand.

On Thursday, the jury heard from a variety of witnesses, including FBI experts, a co-president of New Light Congregation, the Tree of Life president and a Comcast employee who discussed Bowers’ internet records.

Warning: the details coming out of this trial are difficult to hear and may be upsetting to some.

If you or someone you know is experiencing mental health effects from the trial, go to 1027healingpartnership.org to find help resources. As always, call 911 to report threats.

We have a team of reporters inside the courthouse and have live updates below throughout the day.

UPDATE 9:17 a.m.: Allen E. Bogdan of Remora Holsters takes the stand

The second witness, Allen E. Bogdan, of Remora Holsters, takes the stand.

Remora is based in Florida.

A 3-in-1 leg holster from his company is shown.

The strap is for the leg. An ankle holster, it also can be used in a waistband or pocket, depending on the size of the gun.

There is a label on the strap.

All Remora holsters are manufactured in Naples, Fla. Any product from Remora has crossed state lines to get here.

Defense shows evidence that an email shows Bowers’ transaction from Oct. 2011.

UPDATE 9:05 a.m.: Anthony Farah, owner of White Hat Holsters, takes the stand

The first witness is Anthony Farah, the owner of White Hat Holsters.

He was the president from 2011 to 2022.

The holsters are all made in Arlington, Texas.

Evidence is shown of a waistband holster, which is typically used for concealed carry.

There is a logo for White Hat Holsters, which is the original logo. Farah says all of the products are manufactured in Texas, so they have to cross state lines to get here.

The defense asks Farah as he was prepping for this case with the FBI if he had emails with Robert Bowers and Farah said yes.

The defense shows evidence that is the email correspondence.

The defense asked if he kept up with record keeping of where people could send inquiries on the website.

Farah says all inquiries go to support@whitehatholsters.com. He said the email with Bowers was to that support site.

The email from Bowers was sent in 2012 and they replied in 2012.

