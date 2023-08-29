City proposes using bowhunters to control deer population in Pittsburgh parks

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh leaders have proposed using bowhunters to control the city’s deer population.

An amended ordinance was presented to city council on Tuesday, reading in part that the number of white-tailed deer has “risen to levels that threaten the safety of residents and the ecological integrity of the parks.”

The document states that the U.S. Department of Agriculture conducted a study and found that there is “considerable” overpopulation, and therefore recommended a management plan. The city is also seeking to enter into an agreement with the department, which would cost up to $11,000 and provide mitigation assistance.

Channel 11 spoke with Maria Montaño, the city’s Communications Director, who called the population “unsustainable,” and said that the pilot program would allow bowhunting in Frick and Riverview parks.

If passed, the program would accept up to 60 applications, but only 30 permits will initially be issued. Those 30 hunters will only be permitted to hunt at a specific time, at which point the parks will temporarily close to the public for the safety of visitors.

Hunters will be required, as part of the agreement, to hunt one doe and donate the meat to a local food bank, Montaño said. Afterward, further deer can be hunted.

Montaño said that the overpopulation is causing “the deer to become a danger to themselves,” as there isn’t enough food to sustain them. As they eat throughout the parks, they’re causing “soil erosion” and other issues that threaten the landscape.

Parkgoer Carol Nyman said she understands the proposal.

“They’re eating all of the underbrush,” she said. “We have a problem here with road collapse and runoff... there’s no underbrush.”

“Bowhunters know what they’re doing, generally, and I think they would be careful,” said parkgoer Mary Ann Cercone.

The two sisters frequently walk Riverview Park and see deer “everywhere.”

Montaño further noted that the overpopulation poses “a danger in terms of disease through the tick population” and a further danger to pedestrians, cyclists and drivers, as the deer bolt onto walkways and streets.

On Tuesday, Channel 11 received surveillance video of a deer darting into the roadway, directly in front of a Pittsburgh police officer who was riding on a motorcycle near Riverview. The deer appears to come from out of nowhere and is struck by the officer. A Public Safety official confirmed that the injured animal eventually needed to be shot.

The officer was not hurt, however, deer collisions injure 10,000 Americans a year.

It’s unclear when council will take the proposals up for a vote, but Montaño said that goal is to move quickly and hopefully have hunting happening this fall.

She said that some have asked city leaders why birth control isn’t being utilized instead. Montaño said that the city explored that option, but the deer population is simply too high at the current time. Other options could be proposed in the future.

