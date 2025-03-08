Pittsburgh-themed retailer Steel City announces new location in revitalized Strip District space

PITTSBURGH — Steel City, which has piggybacked a brand off a city nickname to merchandise a variety of T-shirts and apparel that’s expanded to include baseball caps, jackets, flannel shirts and an in-house brand of denim jeans, is ready to expand into the Strip District Terminal on Smallman Street.

According to an announcement, Steel City will open in the Terminal this spring, the latest move for a retail business that’s now about 14 years old, and has grown to what will be five stores once the Strip District store opens.

Steel City recently opened at South Hills Village and also operates stores in Shadyside, Cranberry Township and downtown.

