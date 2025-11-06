Pittsburgh travelers bracing for impacts after FAA orders 10% reduction in flights at 40 airports

PITTSBURGH — Travelers at Pittsburgh International Airport are bracing for reduced flight options, after the Federal Aviation Administration has ordered an up to 10% reduction in flights at 40 major airports nationwide starting Friday, citing safety concerns and staffing shortages caused by the ongoing government shutdown.

While Pittsburgh International Airport is not on the list of airports ordered to cut up to 10% of flights, travelers told Channel 11 they’re bracing for ripple effects that could still disrupt their plans.

“It’ll make it harder for me to get to work,” said traveler James Collingwood, who frequently flies across the country for power plant maintenance jobs.

The FAA says the cuts are meant to ensure air travel safety as the agency faces a shortage of air traffic controllers. Officials report there are currently about 400 open controller positions nationwide.

Other travelers, like Sandra Lynch, worry about what the reduction will mean for her own travel.

“I fly every couple weeks. I come home and see my daughter and my grandkids, go to my doctor appointments and stuff,” she said. “It’ll affect me, oh my goodness, terribly.”

Many passengers expressed frustration at what they see as gridlock in Washington, prolonging the shutdown.

“You don’t have to agree on everything,” one traveler said. “But there is a compromise somewhere.”

According to NBC News, cutting 10% of flights nationwide amounts to roughly 4,500 fewer flights each day.

