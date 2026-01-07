Pittsburgh Walk of Fame accepting 2026 nominations

PITTSBURGH — A display in Pittsburgh’s Strip District honoring locals who have left their mark on American culture is expanding.

The Pittsburgh Walk of Fame is now accepting nominations for 2026 inductees.

“We’ve been thrilled about the initial enthusiasm for the Walk and all of the public discussions about who should be on it,” founder Nancy Polinsky Johnson said. “Now we’re eager to see what names come in for consideration during this second year.”

The inaugural induction class included Michael Keaton, Fred Rogers, Roberto Clemente and more.

Nominees for the Pittsburgh Walk of Fame may be living or deceased and can come from a variety of fields, including art, science, politics, music, philanthropy, film, medicine, industry, dance, sports, entertainment, education, journalism, broadcasting and theater. There are two criteria the nominees must meet:

They must have been born in or have spent their formative, creative, or societally impactful years in the 10-county Pittsburgh region commonly known as southwestern Pennsylvania (Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Greene, Indiana, Lawrence, Washington and Westmoreland counties).

Their accomplishments must have had a national impact on America’s cultural heritage.

Nominations can be made at the Pittsburgh Walk of Fame website, by emailing nominate@pittsburghwalkoffame.org or sent to Pittsburgh Walk of Fame, P.O. Box 8127, Pittsburgh, PA 15217. Nominations will be accepted until Jan. 30.

Each submission should include the nominee’s field of expertise and/or major accomplishment, connection to the Pittsburgh region, and his or her national impact on American culture. In addition, contact information for the person making the nomination is required.

Once the nomination period closes, qualified names will be presented to a selection committee, which will then vote on the names. Based on those votes, the board of directors of the Pittsburgh Walk of Fame will make the final determination.

In all, 10 people will be recognized this year. The class of honorees will be announced in the spring, then inducted in the fall.

