‘This is one of the greatest days of my life’: Michael Keaton on Pittsburgh Walk of Fame induction

PITTSBURGH — Ten stars were unveiled in the Strip District on Monday for the new Pittsburgh Walk of Fame.

Inductee Michael Keaton, who returned to his hometown to accept the honor, thanked the hundreds who gathered for the inaugural induction ceremony.

Click here for photos from the ceremony.

“Honestly, this is one of the greatest days of my life,” Keaton said. “There’s nothing like being recognized by your hometown because it’s the place that actually makes you who you are.”

Keaton is one of 10 people to receive a star. Other inductees include industrialist Andrew Carnegie, jazz master George Benson, journalist Nellie Bly, environmentalist Rachel Carson, baseball legend Roberto Clemente, children’s television host Fred Rogers, medical researcher Jonas Salk, playwright August Wilson and artist Andy Warhol.

“This is a great confirmation that he is part of this community of the history of Pittsburgh,” Roberto Clemente Jr. said.

“His work was really good and really did the trick for kids and everybody loved him and just by being who he was,” said John Rogers, Fred Rogers’ son.

The 10 honorees were chosen for their notable contributions to the nation and its culture. The stars are cemented into the sidewalk outside the Terminal in the Strip District.

Nancy Johnson came up with the idea for a Pittsburgh Walk of Fame nearly a decade ago. She called today a dream come true and says every detail was considered, including a “Pittsburgh Walk of Fame app.”

“When you are actually here on site. If you point your phone at any star, the app will automatically open up on that inductee’s page, you’ll see their picture and you’ll get information about them,” she said.

Over time, other famous Pittsburghers will receive stars on the Pittsburgh Walk of Fame.

The organization says you can weigh in on who else should be included. To share your thoughts about a Pittsburgh Walk of Fame, send a message to hello@pittsburghwalkoffame.org

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group