Pittsburgh Walk of Fame announces first 10 honorees

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Walk of Fame has announced its first ten honorees, with an induction ceremony set for October at the Strip District Terminal.

The inaugural inductees include jazz guitarist George Benson, journalist Nellie Bly, industrialist Andrew Carnegie, environmentalist Rachel Carson, baseball legend Roberto Clemente, actor Michael Keaton, children’s television host Fred Rogers, medical researcher Dr. Jonas Salk, artist Andy Warhol and playwright August Wilson.

“Everyone involved in creating this new visitor attraction is delighted with the choice of these ten honorees,” said Nancy Polinsky Johnson, founder and executive director of the nonprofit Pittsburgh Walk of Fame.

The honorees will have their names featured on large bronze stars embedded in the sidewalk at the Strip District Terminal, accompanied by narrative plaques describing their achievements and ties to Pittsburgh.

Michael Keaton is scheduled to appear at the ribbon-cutting and induction ceremony, while George Benson will offer pre-recorded remarks.

The public is invited to attend the ceremony on Oct. 20 at 10:30 a.m.

The selection process involved nominations from the public, followed by votes from a committee of over 100 leaders from various institutions in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Support for the Pittsburgh Walk of Fame comes from The Buhl Foundation, The Burke Family Foundation, The Grable Foundation, Philip Chosky Charitable & Educational Foundation, and an anonymous source.

