Pittsburgh Walk of Fame installing first markers in preparation for induction ceremony

PTITSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Walk of Fame is installing its first markers in preparation for an induction ceremony on Oct. 20, which will feature actor Michael Keaton.

The ceremony will take place at The Terminal in Pittsburgh’s Strip District, celebrating ten individuals who have significantly contributed to the nation’s cultural heritage.

“This is so exciting,” says Nancy Polinsky Johnson, founder and executive director of the nonprofit Pittsburgh Walk of Fame. “Many people have worked really hard to make this project happen, and suddenly it’s becoming a reality.”

Construction crews have been busy preparing the sidewalk in front of the Strip District Terminal for the opening of this new visitor attraction.

Workers from Rycon Construction and Rome Monument used a crane to position granite blocks into the Smallman Street sidewalk.

Each stone is embedded with a bronze star and plaque honoring one of the ten inaugural inductees.

Honorees include jazz master George Benson, journalist Nellie Bly, industrialist Andrew Carnegie, environmentalist Rachel Carson, baseball legend Roberto Clemente, iconic actor Michael Keaton, children’s television host Fred Rogers, medical researcher Dr. Jonas Salk, artist Andy Warhol and playwright August Wilson.

Michael Keaton is scheduled to appear at the ribbon-cutting and induction ceremony, which will take place at 10:30 a.m.

Smallman Street will be closed from 17th to 21st streets to accommodate the event.

George Benson will offer pre-recorded remarks, and select individuals will accept the honor on behalf of the other inductees.

