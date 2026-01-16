Pittsburgh Water gives new mayor tour of work site as lead replacement project continues

PITTSBURGH — Mayor Corey O’Connor joined Pittsburgh Water leaders to get a look at the city’s ongoing “Lead Service Line Replacement Project.”

O’Connor and Pittsburgh Water’s CEO, Will Pickering, toured a work site in the Hill District.

“Clean water is everything and a right. We have to make sure that everybody has clean water, especially when it comes to old lead lines we see across Pittsburgh,” O’Connor said.

Pittsburgh Water says the goal is to replace every line in the city by 2027.

