Pittsburgh Water launches next phase of Water Reliability Plan

By WPXI.com News Staff
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Water is celebrating the groundbreaking of a major project aimed at ensuring safe and reliable drinking water for years to come.

The water company says the next phase of its transformative Water Reliability Plan is the ABC Project. The project includes three separate parts:

“This project is a milestone for our city, a $193 million commitment in government funding, not just to care for our infrastructure, but truly for our neighbors,” Rep. Summer Lee said at a ceremonial groundbreaking on Friday.

There currently aren’t estimated end dates for these projects.

Other work to come that’s part of the modernization plan includes replacing the Clearwell and revitalizing infrastructure in Fox Chapel and Aspinwall.

