Pittsburgh Water launches next phase of Water Reliability Plan

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Water is celebrating the groundbreaking of a major project aimed at ensuring safe and reliable drinking water for years to come.

The water company says the next phase of its transformative Water Reliability Plan is the ABC Project. The project includes three separate parts:

Renovating the Aspinwall Pump Station : These improvements include four new pumping units, replacing the existing fluoride chemical feed building, electrical upgrades and building renovations.

: These improvements include four new pumping units, replacing the existing fluoride chemical feed building, electrical upgrades and building renovations. Replacing the Bruecken Pump Station: A new pump station will be constructed next to the existing station that will house six new pumps. The existing station will be repurposed at a later date.

A new pump station will be constructed next to the existing station that will house six new pumps. The existing station will be repurposed at a later date. Constructing a new pipeline to bypass the clearwell at the water treatment plant: This includes building a large diameter in-ground piping system around the existing 44-million-gallon Clearwell.

“This project is a milestone for our city, a $193 million commitment in government funding, not just to care for our infrastructure, but truly for our neighbors,” Rep. Summer Lee said at a ceremonial groundbreaking on Friday.

There currently aren’t estimated end dates for these projects.

Other work to come that’s part of the modernization plan includes replacing the Clearwell and revitalizing infrastructure in Fox Chapel and Aspinwall.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group