Pittsburgh Water looking for contractors to start next phase of its reliability plan

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Water is trying to move forward with its ongoing reliability plan.

The plan was announced in March and includes a series of projects that will modernize large components of the water pumping and distribution system, strengthen the water infrastructure in the area and provide customers with more secure and reliable services.

Pittsburgh Water said they are now looking for contractors to bid on the next phase of the project. That would include work on the Aspinwall Pump Station, the Bruecken Pump Station and the Clearwell Bypass.

“Contractor selection for this next slate of complex construction projects is extremely important in establishing a lasting partnership that will advance our Water Reliability Plan to completion,” said Pittsburgh Water CEO Will Pickering. “We invite the region’s most talented teams to submit a bid to lead the implementation of our historic investments , ” he said.

Construction is expected to begin in 2025 and wrap up in 2029 with a budget of $164 million. Pittsburgh Water believes the project will bring 1,300 jobs to the city and bring $300 million to the economy.

All contract documents have been posted on Pittsburgh Water’s website.

Click here to view the documents.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





©2024 Cox Media Group