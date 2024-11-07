Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority to become Pittsburgh Water

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority will be rebranding as Pittsburgh Water.

The company announced Thursday that the name change represents the culmination of the hard work and improvements made over the past several years. It reflects the company’s transformation and demonstrates to the Pittsburgh community their commitment to water quality, ethics, compliance and stewardship of a vital public asset.

“It also brings clarity to our name and is inspired by the “One Water” approach – a concept that unites all water management – from drinking water, to stormwater and wastewater management – in a collaborative, integrated, inclusive, and holistic manner,” the company said.

In a press release, Pittsburgh Water said the decision follows “years of steadfast progress to serve our customers and stakeholders throughout the Pittsburgh region. With lead levels at historic lows, increased investment in our infrastructure, and a commitment to the health and well-being of the communities we serve, we have made tremendous progress as an organization.”

