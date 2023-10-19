Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority receives $37M for water infrastructure upgrades

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority received $37 million in PENNVEST grants and low-interest loans for water infrastructure upgrades.

According to officials, $34,159,707 in loans will be used to replace around 22,000 feet of 8- and 12-inch water mains.

Officials also said $686,353 in loans and $2,474,472 in grants will be used to replace lead service lines that will affect the 300 residential customers where water mains are being replaced.

“With this investment, residents and businesses of Allegheny County will benefit from improvement to water reliability and safety,” said Pennsylvania state senator Wayne Fontana. “As I have said before, replacing our area’s aging water infrastructure continues to be a priority of mine. Once again, the commonwealth, through PENNVEST, is ‘stepping up to the plate’ with a substantial financial investment in our communities to ensure access to clean and reliable drinking water.”

PENNVEST serves communities and citizens of Pennsylvania by funding sewer, storm water, and drinking water projects. More information is available on the PENNVEST website: https://www.pennvest.pa.gov.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group