Pittsburgh will soon have a Walk of Fame in the Strip District

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh Walk of Fame is coming to the Terminal in the Strip District.

The Walk of Fame will honor people with ties to Southwestern Pennsylvania who have made notable contributions to American culture.

Bronze stars will highlight each honoree and have a description of what they did.

“We have so many noteworthy people who’ve made so many contributions beyond ballfields that we really feel that it’s important to highlight the extraordinary talent and genius that’s come out of this region,” said Nancy Polinsky Johnson, the founder and executive director.

Ten people will be included in the first group of honorees next fall and the public will be invited to nominate them starting in January.

