Pittsburgh Winter Beerfest features 75 local and regional breweries

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Winter Beerfest is back at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center this weekend.

The craft beer festival started on Friday and runs through Saturday evening.

Organizers say the event features 75 local and regional breweries and more than 250 beers. People can sample beers, cocktails, seltzers and non-alcoholic beers, and learn about the drinks directly from brewers and distributors.

In addition to the brews, attendees can expect festival staples like live music, karaoke, cornhole, local food trucks and more.

There are two sessions on Saturday, from noon to 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 to 11 p.m.

