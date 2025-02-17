Pittsburgh woman to compete in second annual ‘Jeopardy! Invitational Tournament’ on Channel 11

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh woman and “Jeopardy!” champion is returning to the game show this week.

Margaret Shelton, a season 38 four-game champion and 2022 Tournament of Champions quarterfinalist, is one of 27 fan favorites competing to win $150,000 in the second annual “Jeopardy! Invitational Tournament.”

The players will compete in nine quarterfinal games, three semifinals, and a multiple-game finals series. The first to win two games wins the whole competition.

Shelton will compete in Tuesday’s matchup on Channel 11 at 7:30 p.m.

To track the tournament winners, click here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





©2025 Cox Media Group