Pittsburgh woman got what appeared to be a diamond ring in mail, was actually a scam

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh woman was surprised and confused when she got what looked like a diamond ring in the mail.

“I opened it and it was this wonderful gem and I thought, ‘I didn’t order this,’” Mary O’Toole said. “Anybody could fall for this. From a 20-year-old to a 90-year-old.”

O’Toole says the package had a USPS bar code on it along with her name and address and that it came from “Cody Polk” in California.

But the ring was fake, and it’s part of a nationwide scam.

When she opened it up, there was what appeared to be a diamond ring inside along with a card giving information about the company and another card with a QR code for her to scan.

“The card that’s in there tells you to please register your precious gem,” O’Toole added.

O’Toole, who rarely shops online, says her instincts told her something was off.

“I didn’t know what to think. I still don’t cause I can’t imagine somebody’s going to mail you a ring that looks fairly nice…for nothing. I thought maybe it went to the wrong house,” O’Toole explained.

It’s called ‘brushing’ and it’s something USPS says is popping up all over the country.

The USPS says the intent of the illegal scam is for companies to use your address to write a fake, positive review on their website. The QR code on the card she was sent - is a way scammers try to lure you into providing personal or financial information.

Fortunately, O’Toole didn’t fall for it, but she has a warning for others.

“If you get something in the mail that you didn’t order and you have no idea what it is. Do not register anything,” O’Toole said.

