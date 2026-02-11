Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium breaks ground on facility that will enhance giraffe care

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium just broke ground on a new giraffe barn.

The new $18 million facility will provide year-round care, new experiences for guests and expanded conservation opportunities. It’s expected to open in the spring of 2027.

The current barn can only hold two giraffes. The new one will be able to house up to six, so the zoo hopes to get a breeding program started.

Officials said this is just the start of their ambitious master plan.

Rendering of the Giraffe Care Center

“This is kind of the start of going from good to great,” Kelsey Forbes said. “So we’re making a commitment towards animal well-being, towards being a pillar in the community, and being a place that you can bring families to come for generations.”

Zoo officials say the Giraffe Care Center is supported by a combination of private philanthropy and public funding, with $11 million already secured from donors, including a $10 million gift from an anonymous donor, and $2.3 million from public sources.

