Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium exploring the idea of a North Shore Aquarium

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium is exploring the development of a new stand-alone cultural destination on the North Shore known as the Pennsylvania Aquarium. The project is currently in a conceptual phase to determine if the facility is viable and sustainable for the region.

An economic impact study has been commissioned and a coalition of regional leaders is forming to evaluate funding and community impact. Dr. Jeremy Goodman, president & CEO of the Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium, said the Commonwealth is currently the most populous state without a stand-alone aquarium.

No final decisions have been made regarding a specific location for the facility, though site feasibility will be part of the evaluation process. There is currently no established construction timeline for the project. If completed, the aquarium would be the first major attraction built on the North Shore since PNC Park opened in April 2001.

Dr. Goodman, president & CEO of the Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium, noted the project would expand the organization’s physical and conservation efforts. “Pennsylvania is the most populous state without a stand-alone aquarium,” Goodman said. “The Pennsylvania Aquarium would expand the Zoo’s physical and conservation footprint, connecting the city and state to aquatic animals from around the planet as well as those that are native to the Commonwealth, celebrating our life-sustaining relationship with water and aquatic life in ways as we can present only in Pittsburgh.”

The concept involves a large-scale destination designed for immersive habitat experiences and aquatic conservation storytelling. Leaders emphasized that the Pennsylvania Aquarium would expand existing Zoo offerings rather than duplicating them. The facility is intended to operate as a stand-alone destination separate from the main zoo grounds.

The project is expected to strengthen the city’s position as a national leader in environmental education while expanding tourism and regional economic activity. Planned benefits include the creation of new jobs and immersive learning programs focused on aquatic life and water systems. The Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium stated it is committed to a responsible evaluation process before moving forward with the project.

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