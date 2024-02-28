Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium warns of nationwide ticket scam

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium has issued a warning against a ticket scam targeting zoos across the country.

The zoo said the scam is offering four tickets for a discounted rate.

The zoo also said not to click on any links or enter personal information if you see the ad on social media.

For more information on the zoo and its ticket prices, visit its website.

