MILLVALE, Pa. — A masked gunman robbed a Millvale convenience store at gunpoint Friday night, making off with $1,200, according to the store owner.

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The robbery happened around 8:30 p.m., when a man wearing a mask walked into the store carrying a gun and demanded money.

Surveillance video captured the frightening moments as the suspect ordered the clerk to open the cash register.

“When I saw the video, I was like, holy crap,” store owner Shammi Singh told Channel 11.

The video shows the suspect repeatedly yelling at the clerk to open the register before taking the cash from the drawer.

Singh said his employee was frightened during the robbery but is now OK and recovering.

The suspect got away with approximately $1,200, according to Singh.

“I told my employee, don’t worry, forget about the money. We can make money anytime. It’s not a big deal,” Singh said. “I’m glad nobody is hurt. Thank God.”

Millvale’s police chief is asking business owners and residents in the area to review their surveillance footage to see if it captured the suspect fleeing the scene.

Singh said he is confident police will catch the person responsible.

“They’re going to get you. Sooner or later. Karma, it’s going to come back,” he said.

The police chief also told Channel 11 that additional patrols are being added to the area as the investigation continues.

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