Pittsburgh Zoo penguin celebrates 41st birthday

PITTSBURGH — One of the Pittsburgh Zoo and Aquarium‘s penguins has reached an impressive age.

“Mickey” is celebrating her 41st birthday, the zoo said in a social media post on Monday.

Zoo officials say the accomplishment makes Mickey one of the oldest penguins in North America.

"Her longevity is a testament to the excellent care she receives from Zoo staff," the zoo said.

Mickey was treated to an ice cake, which she shared with the rest of the colony.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group