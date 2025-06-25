Pittsburgh Zoo receives $10 million anonymous donation, will help fund new exhibit, giraffe barn

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium has received a transformative $10 million donation from anonymous donors, marking the largest gift in the organization’s history.

This significant donation is set to fund the construction of a new giraffe barn and the design of Expedition Indonesia, a new exhibit featuring multiple species such as orangutans, siamangs and Malaysian tapirs.

“This gift not only allows us to build a new giraffe barn with enough space to start a breeding program,” said Zoo President & CEO, Dr. Jeremy Goodman. “It also allows us to begin design on a new exhibit – Expedition Indonesia – that will feature multiple species, including orangutans, siamangs and Malaysian tapirs."

The giraffe barn will offer daily opportunities for winter viewing and new VIP experiences, including walking along an elevated catwalk and feeding the giraffes eye-to-eye.

Expedition Indonesia will be a multi-level habitat located at the highest point of the Zoo, featuring waterfalls, pools, and a state-of-the-art animal facility that allows for off-season viewing.

This donation comes at the forefront of phase 1 of the zoo’s 20-year master plan, which includes early priorities such as the new admissions and ticketing plaza currently under construction.

In line with AZA accreditation, the zoo aims to create spaces that prioritize animal well-being and inspire wonder in guests.

Construction on the giraffe barn and design for the Expedition Indonesia exhibit are expected to begin in late 2025, setting the stage for Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium’s revitalized direction as a leader in conservation initiatives.

