PITTSBURGH — A sea otter at the Pittsburgh Zoo has turned 20.

On Friday, the zoo shared photos of Alki the otter celebrating his birthday.

Marine mammal keepers set up special decorations to make sure his day was special.

Pittsburgh Zoo sea otter turns 20 A sea otter at the Pittsburgh Zoo has turned 20. (Pittsburgh Zoo/Mammal Keeper Janey/Pittsburgh Zoo/Mammal Keeper Janey)

Alki enjoyed the special occasion with his fellow otter, Meshik.

The zoo said visitors can see the pair at Water’s Edge in early 2026 after the location receives an update.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group