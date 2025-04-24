Pittsburghers in Rome share ‘somber’ experience seeing Pope Francis lying in state

One Pittsburgh couple previously made reservations to the Papal Audience, hoping to see Pope Francis there. Instead, with heavy hearts, they observed him lying in state on Thursday. — Local Pittsburghers are among the tens of thousands of mourners who observed Pope Francis lying in state on Thursday.

“It was a very emotional experience,” said Trey Papuga, of Dormont.

Trey and his wife, Donna, are amid a 45-day trip across Europe.

The pair just so happened to be en route to Rome when news broke Monday of Pope Francis’ passing.

Their hotel is just steps from Vatican City.

“I’ve never seen so many people all my life, the crowds are enormous, security is phenomenal, it’s unbelievable,” Trey told us.

Donna had previously made reservations to the Papal Audience on Wednesday, hoping to see Pope Francis there.

Instead, with heavy hearts, they observed him lying in state Thursday.

The couple described the atmosphere as “somber” but noted their disappointment over observing so many individuals taking selfies and photographs of the pope lying in state.

They are checking out of their hotel ahead of Saturday’s funeral, but will be staying elsewhere in Rome and plan to visit his burial site.

“It’s something that we never expected, but, wow, to be here through this is really something.”

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group