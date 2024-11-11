Pittsburgh’s 109th Christmas tree delivery will cause weekend traffic disruptions

PITTSBURGH — Traffic will be disrupted in Downtown Pittsburgh over the weekend as crews transport and install the city’s 109th Christmas tree at the City-County Building.

The 40-foot blue spruce has to travel from the Guardian Angels Catholic Parish of Natrona Heights, Springdale Campus, to the City-County Building.

In order for that to happen, the city will close Grant Street between Third Avenue and Fifth Avenue from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16 for transportation and installation. Drivers should also expect temporary delays and rolling closures from 7:30-9:30 a.m. while the tree is escorted Downtown. The following roads are subject to rolling closures:

James Street toward Pittsburgh Street in Springdale

Pillow Avenue to Hite Road in Cheswick

PA-28 S to I-279 and the Fort Duquesne Bridge

Fort Pitt Boulevard to Grant Street.

On Sunday, Nov. 17, the northbound lane of Grant Street closest to the City-County Building will close from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. so crews can finish decorating the tree.

While the tree will be decorated upon arrival at the City-County Building, the lighting festivities will not take place for a couple more weeks. The annual City of Pittsburgh Christmas Tree Lighting will take place during Light Up Night on Nov. 23. The tree will be lit at 5 p.m. during the annual festivities and will feature rooftop fireworks and followed by a musically timed light show at 5:15 p.m.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group