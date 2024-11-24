Pittsburgh’s 63rd Light up Night kicks off holiday season

PITTSBURGH — The City of Pittsburgh celebrated the 63rd annual Light Up Night Saturday.

Festivities kicked off with the tree lighting at the City-County building followed by a fireworks show.

That was just the start of the night’s events.

People from all over the area came out to kick off the holiday season downtown and watch the three tree lightings, fireworks and the lighting of the city’s iconic three Sister Bridges.

Decorated with 2,500 lights, the Highmark Christmas tree lit up the downtown skyline.

“It was fun,” said 12-year-old Ryder Stange of Elizabeth. “It was good.”

The holiday tradition dates back to the 1950s.

“The fireworks were also pretty nice,” said Stange’s cousin Bennet Salvio, 6.

Just a few blocks away at PPG Place, the switch was flipped for the tree in the middle of the PPG Place ice rink.

“You feel the Christmas spirit,” said Isaac McHirella of Center Township. “We’re in a time where there’s a lot of stress going on, so it makes you feel good, gives you a warm, fuzzy feeling.”

By 4:30 p.m., the rain cleared.

“The weather’s pretty good,” said Robert Carter of Homewood. “It’s not too cold. It’s not snowing or raining, so we’re good.”

Tens of thousands of people packed the streets to celebrate Pittsburgh’s Light Up Night and cherish the good memories.

“Every time I come, I think of the time I had with my family,” said Leslie Stanback of Homestead. “I like the season and enjoying the activities, the festivals they have, but my favorite is the strudel and watching people ice skate. I don’t skate.”

To keep the festivities safe, police were out in full force. More than 100 officers were spread out all over downtown patrolling on foot, horseback and cars. Their service is something Stanback appreciates.

“Especially during the holiday season when they have to work on the holiday,” said Stanback. “They could be home with their families and they’re out here protecting communities.”

Many people spent the evening shopping. The Peoples Gas Holiday Market in Market Square downtown will be open every day starting at 11 a.m., even on Christmas Eve for last-minute shoppers. The market will be closed on Thanksgiving.

