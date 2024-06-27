Pittsburgh’s Anthrocon 2024 poised to have record-breaking attendance

PITTSBURGH — Anthrocon is set to return to Pittsburgh and is expected to have a record-breaking turnout.

More than 15,500 furries are expected to take on the Steel City from July 4-7, VisitPITTBURGH announced. The convention is anticipated to result in around $17.4 million in direct visitor spending.

“We’re excited to welcome the fursuiters back to Pittsburgh,” said Andy Ortale, Chief Sales Officer at VisitPITTSBURGH. “Each year, we have the privilege of working with the event organizers to establish strong community connections and partnerships that leave a significant and lasting impact on our city, and this year, there are several events on the docket that stand to make Anthrocon 2024 bigger and better.”

Last month, VisitPITTSBURGH announced that the original housing block for the event opened with 10,349 total rooms, and attendees purchased every room at every hotel property in a record 12 minutes — a first for event organizers.

VisitPITTSBURGH worked with convention leaders and hotel partners to secure an additional 1,894 rooms. Room blocks were expanded at the Omni William Penn and Hilton Garden Inn Pittsburgh Downtown, and new contracts and rates were established with six other hotels to accommodate even more guests.

Currently, attendees are booked across 22 partner hotels, and six shuttle routes will facilitate travel to the David L. Lawrence Convention Center

Several community events will be held throughout the city during Anthrocon, including a performance in Market Square and a parade through several downtown streets.

