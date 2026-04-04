Pittsburgh’s Department of Mobility and Infrastructure to update guidelines for development review

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh’s Department of Mobility and Infrastructure is updating its Transportation Impact Study (TIS) guidelines and review process for development projects.

This update is part of Mayor Corey O’Connor’s executive order to streamline the city’s permitting and review processes.

The city says TIS is part of the development review process, where the City evaluates how proposed projects affect traffic, mobility, streetscapes and infrastructure. Currently, TIS proposals are submitted to DOMI separately from the rest of the development application, which officials say can lead to longer review times, evolving requirements and uncertainty for applicants.

DOMI has already completed research and is now seeking user feedback about transparency, predictability and efficiency. That feedback will then be used to create a new draft of TIS guidelines that will be shared publicly for additional input before finalization.

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