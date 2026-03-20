Pittsburgh’s Murray Avenue safety project to benefit from $5.13M grant

PITTSBURGH — The City of Pittsburgh announced Friday that a safety enhancement project on Murray Avenue has received a $5.13 million grant.

The funding for the Murray Avenue Mobility and Accessibility Enhancement Project was awarded through the Highway Safety Improvement Program, which supports upgrades intended to benefit residents, commuters and local business employees.

The project is designed to improve safety and mobility at six intersections along the Murray Avenue corridor in Squirrel Hill South project targets a specific stretch of the corridor between Pocusset Street and Forward Avenue to Darlington Avenue.

Intersection upgrades are planned for Forward-Pocusset, Phillips, Hobart, Beacon, Bartlett and Darlington.

While the project is currently in the planning phase, anticipated improvements include traffic signal replacements, bumpouts, bus stops and new bus shelters.

Located in the Squirrel Hill South neighborhood, Murray Avenue is a densely populated commercial district, city officials say. It houses a diverse range of businesses, including restaurants, bakeries, salons, banks and health care providers. The area serves as a primary connector for commuters and hundreds of transit riders during a typical weekday.

“Main & Main is about making investments that support growth and vibrancy in our business districts, which is where our communities come together,” Pittsburgh Mayor Corey O’Connor said, referencing his business district renewal . “The district has hundreds of businesses that serve local neighbors, families, visitors, commuters, employees and more and this project will make the intersections along Murray Avenue safer and easier for everyone. These improvements will help support the continued success of the corridor.”

The grant covers the majority of the $5.7 million total project cost, with the city of Pittsburgh providing the remaining balance.

The Department of Mobility and Infrastructure will lead the design and coordination of the project in partnership with the Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission and PennDOT.

Work on the Murray Avenue Mobility and Accessibility Enhancement Project is expected to begin in 2028.

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