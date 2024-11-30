Pizza Parma gives out more than 300 free pizzas to people in need on Thanksgiving

PITTSBURGH — Pizza Parma gave out hundreds of pizzas to people in need on Thanksgiving.

Earlier this week, the restaurant announced the giveaway would take place at both of its locations.

In an update shared with Channel 11, the restaurant said they gave out more than 300 free pizzas.

“As a family-owned and operated business, it’s important to us to ensure no one goes without food this holiday season,” the restaurant said prior to the giveaway.

