Pizza Romano in Oakland cited by Allegheny County Health Department

PITTSBURGH — The Allegheny County Health Department cited Pizza Romano in Oakland for more than a dozen violations.

An inspection report says rodent droppings were found throughout the restaurant on Thursday.

The report says staff members were not using proper hygiene around food, including not changing their gloves and eating on food contact surfaces.

Inspectors also found equipment that wasn’t clean and food being stored above the correct temperature.

