Pizzaiolo Primo to open Murrysville location

MURRYSVILLE, Pa. — Local artisan pizza restaurant Pizzaiolo Primo is coming to Murrysville.

Pizzaiolo Primo is set to open in early March at 4869 William Penn Highway. The space previously housed an Atria’s restaurant, which closed its doors in July of 2025.

Led by entrepreneur Ron Sofranko, this will be the third Pizzaiolo Primo restaurant in the region. Sofranko first took over the business in 2021, when the Ron Sofranko Group purchased the original Market Square location after it closed during the pandemic. In 2023, the group expanded, opening a location in the Piazza development in South Fayette.

Now, Pizzaiolo Primo is set to open restaurant number three in early March at 4869 William Penn Highway, the site of a former Atria’s restaurant that closed its doors in July of 2025. The menu features pizzas, pastas and other Italian entrees, such as chicken parmigiana and branzino.

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group