PJ McArdle Roadway to close on Saturday for fence installation

PITTSBURGH — P.J. McArdle Roadway in Pittsburgh will be closed on Saturday.

The closure will be in effect from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. between the Liberty Bridge and Grandview Avenue.

The City of Pittsburgh says contractors will replace the roadway’s current iron fencing with new, permanent fencing.

The road will reopen as soon as work is done.

Drivers are asked to use different routes, like Boggs Avenue.

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